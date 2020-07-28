Barreleye fish

(Macropinna microstoma)

These deep-dwelling fish can see through their own foreheads.

Even in a world full of adaptations for seeing in near-total darkness, the barreleye fish (Macropinna microstoma) stands out as one of the most bizarre. Two small indentations where eyes might normally appear on a fish are actually the barreleye’s olfactory organs, and its eyes are two glowing green orbs behind its face that gaze up towards the top of its head. 

In 2009, MBARI researchers showed that the fish can rotate its eyes towards the front to see its food when eating. Before that, scientists believed that the barreleye’s gaze was fixed looking straight up. Researchers think that the fish hovers below a siphonophore’s tentacles to steal food.

Fast Facts

Maximum size: 15 centimeters (6 inches)

Depth: 600–800 meters (2,000–2,600 feet)

Habitat: midwater

Range: Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California

Diet: zooplankton, including crustaceans and siphonophores

Gallery

Video clips

Research publications

Robison, B.H. (2004). Deep pelagic biology. Journal of Experimental Marine Biology and Ecology, 300: 253-272. doi.org/10.1016/j.jembe.2004.01.012

Robison, B.H. and K. Reisenbichler (2008). Macropinna microstoma and the paradox of its tubular eyes. Copeia, 4: 780-784. dx.doi.org/10.1643/Cg-07-082

Products

Data repository
Data policy
Deep-Sea Guide
What is happening in Monterey Bay today?
Central and Northern California Ocean Observing System
Chemical data
Ocean float data
Slough data
Mooring ISUS measurements
Southern Ocean Data
Mooring data
M1 Mooring Summary Data
M1 Asimet
M1 download Info
M1 EMeter
Molecular and genomics data
ESP Web Portal
Seafloor mapping
Soundscape Listening Room
Upper ocean data
Spatial Temporal Oceanographic Query System (STOQS) Data
Image gallery
Video library
Creature feature
Deep-sea wallpapers
Seminars
Previous seminars
David Packard Distinguished Lecturers
Research software
Video Annotation and Reference System
System overview
Data Use Policy
Knowledgebase
Annotation
Video Tape User Guide
Video File User Guide
Annotation Glossary
Query Interface
Basic User Guide
Advanced User Guide
Results
Query Glossary
FAQ
VARS publications
VARS datasets used in publications
Oceanographic Decision Support System
MB-System seafloor mapping software
How to download and install MB-System
MB-System Documentation
MB-System Announcements
MB-System Announcements (Archive)
MB-System FAQ
MB-System Discussion Lists
MB-System YouTube Tutorials
Matlab scripts: Linear regressions
Introduction to Model I and Model II linear regressions
A brief history of Model II regression analysis
Index of downloadable files
Summary of modifications
Regression rules of thumb
Results for Model I and Model II regressions
Graphs of the Model I and Model II regressions
Which regression: Model I or Model II?
Matlab scripts: Oceanographic calculations
Matlab scripts: Sound velocity
Visual Basic for Excel: Oceanographic calculations
Educational resources
Navigating STEM careers
MBARI Summer Internship Program
2017 Summer Interns Blog
Education and Research: Testing Hypotheses (EARTH)
EARTH workshops
2016—New Brunswick, NJ
2015—Newport, Oregon
2016 Satellite workshop—Pensacola, FL
2016 Satellite workshop—Beaufort, NC
EARTH resources
EARTH lesson plans
Lesson plans—published
Lesson plans—development
Lesson drafts—2015
Lesson drafts—2016 Pensacola
Adopt-A-Float Program
Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE) Science Kits
Science at home: Curriculum and resources
Publications
Sample archive
SciComm Resources

News stories

/by

Biodiversity and Biooptics 2015 Expedition

July 7-14, 2015
Steve Haddock's research group and their collaborators study deep-sea gelatinous zooplankton (various types of jelly-like animals). Haddock's research focuses on bioluminescence, biodiversity, and ecology of deep-sea and open-ocean ctenophores, siphonophores, radiolarians, and medusae. In addition to studying the evolutionary relationships of these animals, Haddock is interested in cloning the proteins that enable these jellies to emit light or fluoresce.
/by

Midwater Ecology 2012 Expedition

October 22-27, 2012
On this six-day research cruise, the midwater ecology research team, headed by Bruce Robison, will be examining the physiological characteristics of midwater animals relative to the expanding oxygen minimum zone.